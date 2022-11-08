UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 186 Assistant Accountant Posts Till Nov 28 at upenergy.in. Details Inside

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 at upenergy.in: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 at upenergy.in: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the fee is November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, and other details here.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to submit the application form: November 28, 2022

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Vacancy 2022

Assistant Accountant: 186 posts

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to pay Rs 826 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to other categories are required to pay Rs 1180.

HOW TO APPLY UPPCL Assistant Accountant Jobs 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in. For more details, check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.