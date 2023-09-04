UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Exam Results 2022 Out At uppcl.org

Home

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Exam Results 2022 Announced At uppcl.org, Download Selection PDF Here

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Candidates who appeared for the UUPCL examinations can download the provisional selection list at uppcl.org. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the UPPCL Training Facility for the Document Verification Process.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) examination took place from June 22 to July 31.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: The UPPCL exam results for the recruitment to the post of assistant accountant have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates who appeared for the UUPCL examinations can now visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at uppcl.org and download the provisional selection list. It is to be noted that the UPPCL recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 186 Assistant Accountant posts in the department. However, the computer-based test (CBT) examination was conducted on June 22 and ended on July 31.

The provisionally selected candidates will have to report at the UPPCL Training Facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow for the document verification process as per the schedule on the notification from September 14. Candidates should further note that the final list of shortlisted candidates will only be issued on the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited’s official website after the document verification process completion.

UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment: Steps To Download UPPCL Results

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at uppcl.org

Step 2: Search for the Vacancy or Results tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the registration link that reads, “LIST OF SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 11/VSA/2022/AA”

Step 4: Once done, the provisional short list for Assistant Accountant will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check and download the UPPCL exam result for further use

Direct link to download Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited schedule and results

About UPPCL

The main objectives of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited are to keep in mind the economic and social development of the state and to supply cost-effective electricity to every citizen of the state. Other than this, UPPCL aims to make the power sector commercially efficient so that it does not have an adverse impact on the state budget and that its burden on the state budget can be reduced. UPPCL also takes responsibility for the consumer’s investment and keeps it safe.

In case of any further related details or queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited at uppcl.org.

