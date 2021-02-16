The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited- UPPCL has released UPPCL Recruitment 2021 notification for the Additional Private Secretary posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the job opportunity can get all the details on the official website of the corporation i.e. upenergy.in. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited- UPPCL has invited application through online mode from March 3, 2021, to March 24, 2021. The total number of vacant posts under UPPCL recruitment is 4. Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2017 Notification Released for 2662 Stenographer and Office Assistant Posts, apply now

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details here Also Read - Father-son electrocuted while irrigating fields

The online application process starts on March 3, 2021 Also Read - UPPCL Recruitment 2016 for 3127 Technician & Engineer Posts: Apply before October 30

The Last date to do the registration is March 24, 2021

The date of online exam: Fourth week of April 2021

In this article, we have mentioned the detailed notification of the UPPCL Recruitment 2021 for Additional Private Secretary posts.

Candidates must have an Aadhar card or any nation photo identity card for applying to the recruitment exam. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has all the rights to increase or decrease vacancy at any time. The official website is upenergy.in.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognized institute or university.

Candidates also need to have 3-year work experiences in the relevant field.

As per the eligibility criteria, the age of the applicants must be between 21 to 40 years.

Age relaxation will apply to the reserved category candidates under the government norms.

The final selection of the applicants will be based on their scores obtained in the written test and typing test. The UPPCL Recruitment 2021 application fee is Rs. 1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. However, candidates under SC or ST category will have to pay Rs. 700.