UPPCL Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil. All those who are interested can apply for the post through the official website of UPPCL—upenergy.in— till April 18, 2022.

A total of 25 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil: 25 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must produce a certificate from the head of the institution from which he passed out or from a gazette officer in Uttar Pradesh that he can read and write Hindi in the Devnagri Script with ease, provided that such certificate will not be necessary in the case of a candidate who passed the High School or an equivalent examination with Hindi or who has obtained a degree, diploma or certificate of any hindi examination from an Institution recognized by State Government

The candidate must have passed three years diploma examination in Civil Engineering awarded by the Pravidhik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh, or a Diploma, equivalent thereto, recognised by the State Government.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above posts must be 18 to 40 years of age.

Selection Process: The selection process will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test only. The Computer Based Test(CBT) will be held at Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra, and Meerut cities. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other related details through the official notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website upenergy.in till April 18, 2022.