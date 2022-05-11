UPPCL Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, UPPCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee and Camp Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPCL at — upenergy.in — from May 24. The last date to apply for the Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee posts is till June 14. Candidates are required to check their educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to be Out on May 17| Details Inside

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The online application for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post begins: May 24, 2022

The online application for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post will end: June 14, 2022

Last date of offline application fee for Camp Assistant Post: June 16, 2022

Last date of offline application fee for Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee Post: June 17

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the post and the number of vacancy

Assistant Engineer Civil Trainee: 14 Posts

Camp Assistant Grade III: 24 Posts

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the official notification shared below: Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only One Day Left to Apply For 67 Posts at upsc.gov.in| Read Details Here

UPPCL Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria may apply online from May 24 by visiting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in. Also Read - Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com| Check Last Date, Other Details Here