UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for Assistant Accountant posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the post can submit the application form at www.upenergy.in. According to the corporation, the application process will commence on November 8 and the last date for the submission of the application form is November 28. Candidates can pay the application fee till November 30.

The CBT examination will be conducted in the second week of January.

UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Here are some of the key details