UPPCL Asst Accountant Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has invited applications for the position of Assistant Accountant. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the post on the official website of the corporation. The official website on which they will have to verify is upenergy.in. The candidates must note that through this recruitment drive, a total of 240 candidates will be selected.
The candidates must also note that the minimum age to apply is 21 years. The upper age limit to be eligible for applying is 40 years. This is also to be noted that certain age relaxations are allowed as per rules. The candidates should have completed their Bachelor's degree or any other equivalent degree in Commerce from a recognized College or University.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:
- Visit the official website-upenergy.in.
- On the vacancy tab and click on the link which reads “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT” AGAINST ADVT. No. 06/VSA/2021/AA .”
- Register yourself and then fill the application form
- Candidates should be ready with documents such as their scanned signature and photograph
- To complete the process, candidates will have to pay the fee online through credit/debit card, UPI, or challan\
- Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form with themselves
UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

- Application window was been opened on Oct 18, 2021
- Last date to apply is November 9, 2021
- The deadline to pay the application fee is November 9, 2021
- Last date to fee payment through SBI challan is November 11, 2021
- UPPCL Exam 2021 is likely to be conducted in December 2021