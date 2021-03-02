UPPCL Technician TG2 Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Tuesday released the admit card for the online exam for the post of Technician (Electrical) on its official website upenergy.in. The candidates who have applied for the UPPCL Technician recruitment can visit the official website of UPPCL and check, download their admit card. Candidates must note that they need to log in with their UPPCL user ID and password to get the results. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Apply For These Vacancies to Get Hefty Salary, DA Hike | Details Here

UPPCL Technician TG2 Admit Card 2021: Here’s How to Download

1) Go to the official website of UPPCL — upenergy.in

2) On the homepage click on the link which reads “DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE EXAM (CBT) FOR THE POST OF “TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)” AGAINST ADVT. NO. O3/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)”

3) It will direct to a new page of the UPPCL website

4) You need to enter your user ID and password to login

5) Your UPPCL Technician admit card will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take a print out of the UPPCL Technician admit card for future reference

UPPCL Technician Exam: Paper Pattern

According to updates, the paper will have 2 parts: Paper 1 will have 50 questions on 'NIELIT CCC'. Each questions will be of 1 mark and 1/4 will de deducted for each wrong answer. On the other hand, Paper 2 will have 200 questions.