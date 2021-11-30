UPPCL TG2 Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Tuesday announced the final result for the online exam for the post of Technician (Electrical) on its official website upenergy.in.Also Read - Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Details Here

Candidates who have appeared for the exam on March 19, 20,27, and March 28, 2021, can download their results from the UPPCL's official website, upenergy.in.

UPPCL TG2 Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, upenergy.in.

Now, Click on the ‘Vacancies/ Result’ section.

Now click on the link that reads, ”LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR THE POST OF “TECHNICIAN-ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 03/VSA/2020/TECHNICIAN (ELECTRICAL)”

Candidates can also click on the direct link available here: Click Here

Now click on the ‘View/Download’ option present beside the given link.

A PDF will open.

Now check your roll number by scrolling the PDF.

Save, Download UPPCL TG2 Result 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

UPPCL TG2 Result 2021: Cut-Off

Unreserved: 149.771

EWS: 126.154

OBC (NCL): 137.220

SC: 119.370

ST: 71.010

EXSM: 80.705

DFF: 67.555

Qualifying candidates are now eligible for the interview process. Candidates must keep a track of UPPCL’s official website for the latest updates.