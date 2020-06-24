UPPCS Mains Results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results for the combined state/upper subordinate services general selection/ Divyanjan backlog (Mains), better known as the PCS 2018 Mains exam. Also Read - Monsoon to Hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in Next 48 Hours: IMD

Candidates who appeared for the UPPCS 2018 Mains exam can check their scores by visiting the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

This year, a total of 2,669 candidates were declared successful by the commission.

Heres’ how to check your UP PCS 2018 Mains Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for results/list of candidates for UP PCS 2018

Step 3: A PDF would open with the list of selected candidates

Step 4: Verify your results thoroughly

Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference.