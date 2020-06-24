UPPCS Mains Results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the results for the combined state/upper subordinate services general selection/ Divyanjan backlog (Mains), better known as the PCS 2018 Mains exam. Also Read - Monsoon to Hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh in Next 48 Hours: IMD
Candidates who appeared for the UPPCS 2018 Mains exam can check their scores by visiting the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.
This year, a total of 2,669 candidates were declared successful by the commission.
Heres’ how to check your UP PCS 2018 Mains Result:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for results/list of candidates for UP PCS 2018
Step 3: A PDF would open with the list of selected candidates
Step 4: Verify your results thoroughly
Step 5: Download it and save it for future reference.