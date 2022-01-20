UPPSC 2022 exams calendar: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for recruitment examinations. According to the dates announced by the commission the examinations will be held conducted between March and December this year. The candidates must note that the dates have been announced for 19 recruitment examinations. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the examinations can check the 2022 annual calendar of proposed examinations on its website http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.Also Read - UPPSC Calendar 2022-23: Datesheet Released on uppsc.up.nic.in | Deets Inside

According to the officials the dates of listed exams could be shifted in some circumstances. Usually, the commission releases its annual calendar of recruitment exams in December but owing to the state assembly polls, this time the calendar has been released late after scheduling the exams accordingly, UPPSC officials said.

Here are some of the important details:

As per the calendar, examinations to be conducted for the selection of candidates for the various state-level administrative posts. The examinations will also be conducted for selection of deputy collector and deputy SP. The examination for various state-level administrative posts including deputy collector and deputy SP—combined state/upper subordinate services (preliminary) examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (pre)-2022—as well as the assistant conservator of forest/range forest conservator recruitment exam (preliminary)-2022 will be conducted on June 12. The PCS (Mains)-2021 will be held between March 23 and March 27. As per the calendar, the commission would conduct the computer operator grade-B and programmer grade-B recruitment exam under programmer grade-2/computer operator grade-B/manager (system) recruitment-2021 on March 5 The examination for lecturer (male/female) government intermediate college Recruitment (main) exam-2020 on March 13. The assistant professor in government degree college (screening) exam-2020 will be held on March 15 Technical education (teaching) services examination-2021 (remaining subjects) is scheduled for March 22. The combined state/upper subordinate services (PCS)-2021 main exam will be conducted by the commission from March 23. The assistant conservator of forests (ACF)/regional forest officer (RFO) service (main exam)-2021 will be held from April 3 The commission would hold staff nurse (male) preliminary recruitment examination-2017 (re-advertised in 2022) on April 10. Combined state engineering services (general/special selection)-2021 exam is scheduled to be held on April 17 The review officer (RO)/assistant review officer (ARO) (general/special selection) main exam-2021 is to be conducted on April 24. The lecturer (government ashram system schools) main Exam-2021 will be held on May 1. This would be followed by the veterinary officer (screening) exam-2020 set to take place on May 15 and manager (system) exam-2021 under programmer grade-2/computer operator grade-B /manager (system) exam-2021 on May 25. The commission has scheduled staff nurse (male) main exam-2017 to be held on July 24, medical officer (community health) Ayurvedic and Unani services-2021 for July 31 and lecturer homeopathic (screening) exam-2020 on August 14.

The assistant radio officer (screening) exam-2018 will be held on August 28 followed by the combined state/upper subordinate services (PCS)-2022 main exam from September 27.