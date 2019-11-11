UPPSC ACF/RFO Recruitment 2019: November 11 is the last date to pay fees for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (UPPSC) examination for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO). Candidates who are yet to pay their exam fees can do so on uppsc.up.nic.in, which is the UPPSC’s official website.

The exam fees for candidates from general, SC/ST and PWD categories is Rs 125, Rs 65 and Rs 25 respectively.

Steps to pay fees for UPPSC ACF/RFO Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Fee Deposition/Reconciliation’ under ‘Online Form Submission’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click on ‘Click here to proceed for payment’

Step 4: Make payment using debit/credit card

Step 5: Download the recepit and keep a copy for future use

Candidates can also directly access the exam fees page by clicking here.

The registration process for the exam began on October 11 and will end on November 13. The recruitment for the posts of ACF/RFO is a part of the UPPSC PCS through which a total of 364 vacancies will be filled. Through this particular recruitment drive, 55 posts-two for ACF and 53 for RFO-will be filled.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in three stages-Prelims, Mains and Interview. Only those candidates successful in one stage will move on to the next one.