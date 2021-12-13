UPPSC Admit Card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) on Monday released the admit card for various posts including that of Principal, Lecturer, Workshop Superintendent. Candidates will be hired for various posts under UP Technical Education (Teaching) Service Examination 2021.Also Read - ECIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 300 Technical Officer Posts on careers.ecil.co.in | Apply Via Direct Link Here

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 22, 2021, in two shifts from 9:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. The exam will be conducted in five centres of the state including Lucknow Prayagraj Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Steps to Download UPPSC Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. Click the link that reads, ‘Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO.A-7/E-1/2021 U.P. TECHNICAL EDUCATION (TEACHING) SERVICE EXAM.-2021’ Candidates can also click on the direct link given here: UPPSC Admit Card 2021. You will be directed to a new page. Now enter credentials such as candidate registration no, date of birth, gender, and verification code and click on the ‘Download Admit card’ option. Your UPPSC Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Earlier in the month of September, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has published the notification for the recruitment of 1370 vacancies through this exam. Vacancy Details Name of the post and the number of vacancies Principal: 13

Lecturer: 1,254

Workshop Superintendent: 16

Librarian: 87 Exam Pattern