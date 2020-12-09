UPPSC APO Final Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Services Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results for Assistant Prosecution Officer (AP0) recruitment exam 2018 on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. All those who appeared for the UPPSC APO exam are requested to visit the aforementioned website and check their final results asap. According to reports, the marksheet will also soon be uploaded on the official website.

The APO Mains results were announced on November 5. The UPPSC shortlisted 54 candidates for an interview which took place in December. A total of 17 candidates have qualified in the UPPSC APO Final Results 2018.

UPPSC APO Final Result: Know here steps to check & download the result

Step 1: Go on the official website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that says ‘APO results 2018’ and click on it

Step 3: A new page in the form of PDF file will open

Step 4: Search for your roll number and name

Step 5: Download it for a future reference

Alternatively, students can also click on this direct link.