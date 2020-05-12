UPPSC APO Prelims 2020 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the result of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Prelims 2020. Candidates can check their result on the commission’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Also Read - UPPSC BEO Exam 2020: Admit Cards Published, Download From uppsc.up.nic.in

A total of 260 candidates have been announced successful in the preliminary exam. The exam was conducted on February 16, 2020 in a total of 95 centres in Lucknow and Prayagraj (Allahabad). A total of 17 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to check UPPSC APO Prelims 2020 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘List of Candidates Qualified for Assistant Prosecution Officer (M)’

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, check if your roll number is on the list of candidates successful in Prelims

Step 4: Download the PDF file and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can click here to view the PDF file directly.

Notably, as per the commission, a total of 45,311 candidates registered for the exam out of which 18,782 appeared for it. Also, the list of successful candidates can be viewed only till June 11.

The successful candidates, will, however, have to wait for some time for the Mains exam. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on May 16 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

A new date for the main exam is yet to be announced.