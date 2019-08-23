UPPSC Assistant Conservator Result 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the result of Assistant Conservator on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the UPPSC Assistant Conservator exam can check their scores and cut off marks on the official website of UPPSC, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Assistant Conservator Exam for Forest was held from August 9, 2016 to August 21 2016 across the state in various exam centres. In total, 2753 candidates attempted the written exam of which 89 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview.

Here’s How to Check UPPSC Assistant Conservator Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Important Alerts’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link that says, “NOTICE REGARDING ASSTT. CONSERVATOR OF FOREST EXAM 2015.”

Step 4: You will be directed to a new open. Check the scores in the PDF format file.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future reference.

As per an official notification by UPPSC, the total number of vacancy for the Assistant Conservator post is 24. Notably, those who have qualified the written exam can appear for the Interview Round.