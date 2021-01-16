UPPSC Calendar 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Also Read - PNB SO Results 2020 Declared at pnbindia.in | Here's Direct Link

According to the UPPSC Calendar 2021 released on Friday, the UPPCS Mains 2020 exam will be held on January 21, 2021, while the ACF/RFO exam 2020 will be held on February 13, 2021.

Check the dates of major examinations conducted by UPPSC below:

UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2020 – January 21 ACF RCF Mains Exam 2020 – February 13 Medical Officer Screening Exam 2020 – March 21, 2021 Spokesperson (State Degree College) Screening Exam 2020 – April 17, 2021 Principal Class 2 – May 23, 2021 PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services/RCF/ACF Prelims 2021 – June 13, 2021 Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims 2020 – June 20, 2021 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021 – August 1, 2021 PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains 2021 – October 3, 2021 ACF RCF Mains Exam 2021 – October 22, 2021 State Agriculture Mains Exam 2020- November 13, 2021 Spokesperson (Male/Female) State Inter College Mains Exam 2020 – December 4, 2021 Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Mains Exam 2021 – December 18, 2021

