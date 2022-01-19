UPPSC Calendar 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released its annual UPPSC Calendar 2022-23 on its official website. As per the UPPSC Exam Calendar 2022, the Commission has published exam dates for all recruitment exams. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification released on the official website of Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 44 Stenographer Posts; Apply on apsc.nic.in

According to UPPSC Calendar 2022, the Combined State Senior Subordinate Services Main Examination 2021 will be held from March 23, 2022. The Assistant Conservator of Forests, Regional Forest Officer Service Main Examination will be held from April 3, 2022. The Assistant Conservator of Forest Regional Forest Officer Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted from June 12, 2022.

Candidates can also check the detailed notification from the direct link given below.

UPPSC Calendar 2022: Check Official Notification Here

The Computer Operator Grade-B or Programmer Grade-2 exam will be conducted on March 05, 2022. The Lecturer (Male or Female) Rajkiya Inter College (Main) Exam 2020 will be held on March 13, 2022. The Assistant Professor, Rajkiya Degree College (Screening) Exam 2020 will be conducted on March 15, 2022.