UPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2023; Admit Card Out

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam 2023; Download Admit Card At uppsc.up.nic.in

The UPPSC Dental Surgeon examination is slated to take place on October 1. The test will take place in a single shift between 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2023.

There is an important update for those appearing for the Dental Surgeon Exam 2023 conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). The authorities have finally issued admit cards for the competitive examination today, September 21. Those who have applied for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets on the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The latest recruitment drive will fill up a total of 174 vacancies across Uttar Pradesh Government Dental Hospitals. The test will be held on October 1 this year. It will take place in a single shift between 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

UPPSC Dental Surgeon Exam Pattern 2023

Now, talking about the exam pattern, the question paper will consist of a total number of 150 MCQs related to various topics including Dental Surgery, General Knowledge and General Studies. Every question will carry 1 mark each. Meanwhile, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. The examination will be conducted in both Hindi and English.

How To Download UPPSC Dental Surgeon Admit Card 2023?

The medical aspirant who wishes to download the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission’s Dental Surgeon exam 2023 can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1

Firstly, go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2

Next, click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. D-3/E-1/2023 -DENTAL SURGEON (SCREENING) EXAM.-2023’.

Step 3

Punch in your OTR details and hit the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4

The UPPSC Dental Surgeon admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5

Check your admit card and do not forget to download and take a printout for future reference.

Aspirants will also be able to download the admit card for the UPPSC Dental Surgeon exam 2023 directly at – https://uppsc.up.nic.in/NoAccess.html.

Candidates are advised to report at their respective exam centers at least an hour before the exam begins to avoid any issues later. They will also be able to gather further information by checking out the official website at UPPSC at https://uppsc.up.nic.in.

