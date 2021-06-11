UPPSC Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a revised exam calendar for the recruitment exams that will be conducted in 2021 and 2022. The UPPSC revised exam schedule has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are requested to visit the above-mentioned website and check the UPPSC exam dates 2021. Notably, the UPPSC recruitment exams will be held between July 2021 and April 2022. The exams were earlier postponed in wake of the pandemic. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam will also be conducted on the same date as the UP PCS. Also Read - UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT At uppsc.up.nic.in | Check Details Here

Candidates can check the revised UPPSC Exam dates 2021-2022 below: