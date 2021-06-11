UPPSC Exam Date 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a revised exam calendar for the recruitment exams that will be conducted in 2021 and 2022. The UPPSC revised exam schedule has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are requested to visit the above-mentioned website and check the UPPSC exam dates 2021. Notably, the UPPSC recruitment exams will be held between July 2021 and April 2022. The exams were earlier postponed in wake of the pandemic. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam will also be conducted on the same date as the UP PCS. Also Read - UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card OUT At uppsc.up.nic.in | Check Details Here
Candidates can check the revised UPPSC Exam dates 2021-2022 below:
Exam Name
Revised Dates
Unani Medical Officer Screening 2018
July 25, 2021
State Agriculture Services Preliminary Exam 2020
August 01, 2021
Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims exam 2020
September 19, 2021
Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam 2021
October 03, 2021
UPPSC PCS preliminary exam/ ACF/RFO prelims exam 2021
October 24, 2021
Sambhagiya Adhikari exam 2020
November 21, 2021
State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020
November 26, 2021 onwards
Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021
December 05, 2021
Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College mains exam 2020
December 19, 2021
Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening test 2019
January 09, 2022
UPPSC PCS mains 2021
January 28, 2022
ACF/RFO mains 2021
March 07, 2022 onwards
Spokesperson, State Degree College (Screening) exam 2020
April 03, 2022
Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021
April 10, 2022 onwards