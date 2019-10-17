UPPSC Junior Engineer Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has on Thursday announced the result for Combined Junior Engineer (JE) Examination that was held in 2013 and 2016 for PWD candidates to fill up to 2674 vacancies via General Recruitment drive and Special/Backlog Recruitment drive.

Candidates who appeared for the written test can check their scores by visiting the official website of UPPSC, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in. Those who have qualified the exam will be called for the next round of selection process, the interview.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards for written test handy to check the result.

As per the official notification on the Commission’s website, of the total vacancies, 2642 seats will be filled in the General Recruitment (based on December 24, 2013 exam), while the remaining 32 seats are to be filled in Special/Backlog recruitment (based on May 23, 2016 exam) for PWD candidates.

The interview schedule and admit card related details will be announced on the official website in due time.

Candidates must also note that the Commission has decided to deny applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005 for the written test as the cut-off marks will be declared only after the final result, after the interview.

Follow the steps to check your UPPSC Combined Jr Engineer Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UPPSC, i.e., uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link in the Information Bulletin for ‘Combined Junior Engineer Examination – 2013’

Step 3: A PDF file will open with a list of the roll numbers of selected candidates. These candidates are eligible for the interview round.

Step 4: Download the list and take a print out for future reference.