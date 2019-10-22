UPPSC Lecturer (Statistics) Interview Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of for interview conducted for the Lecturer (Statistics) post by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), its Units and District Education and Training Institute, stated a report. Candidates who appeared for the interview are requested to check their results on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check UPPSC Lecturer (Statistics) Interview Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, “1 – RESULT FOR 5/2013-2014 STATE EDUCATIONAL RESEARCH AND TRAINING COUNCIL, U.P./ LECTURER STATISTICS,S- 04/19”.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Find your name in the Interview Result Notice. Besides, check the Main List of candidates recommended for appointment in the different categories.

Step 5: Download and take print of the same for future use.