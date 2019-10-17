UPPSC PCS 2019 Recruitment: Applications for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2019 (PCS/ACF-RFO) have been announced by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. All those interested in appearing for the exam can apply by November 13, 2019.

All those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the posts of Assistant conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer.

UPPSC PCS 2019 Recruitment: Know here important dates-

Registration and fee deposition will begin on October 16.

The last date for registration and fee deposition is November 11.

Candidates will have to pass UPPSC Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview in order to qualify for the post. Sudents must note that they will have to pass the Prelims in order to be called for the main exam.

Eligibility Criteria:

A graduate from a recognized University or equivalent will be accepted.

Age Limit:

Candidates must be 21 years old or beyond. Those above the age of 40 won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to students from the reserved category.