UPPSC PCS 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts through Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2020 & Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/ Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services Exam 2020. The candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can download the UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card from the official website. The candidates can download their admit card by using id, date of birth, application number and other details on the login page.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card flashing on the homepage. Enter the application number/registration number, dob, captcha and click on the homepage. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Admit Card and save it for future reference

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD UPPSC PCS 2020