UPPSC PCS 2023 Prelims Exam On May 14; Know How to Download Admit Card at uppsc.up.nic.in

All those candidates planning to appear for the competitive examination can check and download the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023 at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC), the state exam conducting body, has finally released the admit card for the UPPSC PCS examination. All those candidates planning to appear for the competitive examination can check and download the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam Date 2023

As per the academic calendar, the UPPSC PCS prelims examination will be held on May 14, 2023. The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 11:30 AM. The second shift will be held between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The examination is scheduled to be held in 51 districts across the state. One can check the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

How to Check UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “1. Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2023, PCS (PRELIM.) EXAMINATION-2023.”

Enter the login details such as the candidate’s registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.

Now click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Enter the personal details (exactly same as entered in UPPSC Application Form) and click on the ” Download Admit Card ” button. If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card / Hall Ticket,” reads the statement on the website. For more details, visit the official website of the Commission.

