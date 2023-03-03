UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration From Today; Check How To Apply And Other Details Here

Home

UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration process for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination, UPPSC PCS 2023, from today. Elligible candidates can start filing the application at the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for filing the application form is April 6.

UPPSC 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit official website–uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the UP PCS 2023 registration link on the homepage

Get yourself registered on the one-time registration platform

Login and apply for UP PCS 2023

Fill the UP PCS 2023 application form

Submit details and asked documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future references

UPPSC 2023: Important dates

Last date of registration – April 6

Last date of fee payment for registratio – April 3

