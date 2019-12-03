UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) (General Recruitment/ Special Recruitment) Preliminary examination 2019.

Candidates who had applied for the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam can download their admit card from the official website www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Follow These Steps to Download Your UPPSC Admit Card

Visit official website of UPPSC – www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the admit card download link given on the home page.

Submit your registration number, date of birth

Select your gender from the dropdown box

Enter the verification code

Click on ‘Download admit card’ button.

Download your admit card from new page

UPPSC PCS admit card 2019: For Direct link – Click Here