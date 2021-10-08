UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021: Candidates who are preparing for the Provincial Civil Services, here’s an important update for you. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released the UPPSC PCS (Provincial Civil Services) 2021 prelims admit card on its official website uppsc.nic.in.Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 Cut-Off Marks Released, Marksheet To Be Out Soon | Details Here

Now, the candidates can download the UPPSC PCS admit card 2021 for the prelims by visiting the UPPSC PCS official website and using their credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

The candidates must note that the UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021 will contain personal details as well as the exam centre related information such as the reporting time, UPPSC PCS exam centre details, subject, exam day instructions etc.

The candidates preparing for the exam will carry the UPPSC 2021 admit card along with one valid government issued photo ID proof like passport, voter ID, aadhar card, driving license etc to the UPPSC PCS exam centre on the day of the entrance test.

As per the earlier notification, the exam will be conducted in offline mode and the negative marking of 1/3 marks shall be done for each wrong answer.

It must be noted that the UPPSC had published the notification for filling up 400 vacancies for Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport), District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer, District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit), Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / (Grade-II), Assistant Labour Commissioner, District Programme Officer, Senior Lecturer, District Probation Officer, Child Development Project Officer, Designated Officer / Food Safety Officer, Statistical officer, District Cane Officer, U.P. Agriculture Service Group “B” (Development Branch), Labour Enforcement Officer, Principals, Government Intermediate Colleges (For Boys or Girls), Assistant Research Officer, Assistant Director (Horticulture), Manager (Administration / General), Assistant Store Purchase Officer and Technical Assistant (Chemistry) Posts.

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2021: Here’s how to download

Visit official website – uppsc.up.nic.in On the home page of UPPSC website, click on the tab “Download Admit Card” Enter login credentials The admit card of UPPSC 2021 will appear on the screen Check all the details carefully Download at least 2-3 copies of the UPPSC admit card 2021

UPPSC admit card 2021: Details