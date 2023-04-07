Home

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 Declared At uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link, List of Selected Candidates Here

UPPSC PCS 2022 Final Result: Candidates can check and download the UPPSC PCS Main Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the final result for the UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Examination today, April 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and interview round can check and download the UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. This time, the Commission has conducted the main examination between September 27 to October 1, 2022, at various centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad districts.

A total of 1070 candidates qualified the Main examination and were eligible to participate in the interview round. The Commission conducted the interview round between February 20 to March 21, 2023. Candidates who participated in the interview round can check their results by following the steps outlined below.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022? Step BY Step Guide Here

Below are the steps and a direct link to download UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022.

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in. Now go to the ‘Results’ section, given in the Important Segments. Click on the link that reads, “LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM. 2022 .” A new PDF document will open on the screen. Check your roll number by scrolling the PDF. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPPSC PCS Final Result 2022: List of Selected Candidates For Deputy Collector Here

Divya Sikarwar Pratiksha Pandey Namrata Singh Akanksha Gupta Kumar Gaurav Saltanat Praween Mohsina Bano Prajakta Tripathi Aishwarya Dubey Sandeep Kumar Tiwari

(Note: This list is not complete. Check full list by clicking on the link given above)

A total of 383 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in) for the latest updates.

