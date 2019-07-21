UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19: The Uttar Pradesh Service Commission officials on Sunday declared the UP PCS Judiciary Result 2018 on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Students must remain calm in case the website is down due to heavy traffic. They may check their results later.

The UPPSCPCS-Jprelims exam was held on December 16, 2018. The mains were conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019.

The interview round was held from June 21 to July 17, 2019.

Know here how to check UPPSC PCS-J Result 2018-19:

Step 1: Go on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link which says ‘UPPCS J Result 2018 Download’

Step 3: Now, enter all the details asked including registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for a future reference