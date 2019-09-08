UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the Provincial Civil Service Mains Result 2017 on the official website. Candidates who attempted the PCS Main exam are requested to check their scores at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Notably, the UPPSC Main examination 2017 was held from June 18 to July 7, 2019. The candidates who have qualified the exam can appear for an interview scheduled on September 16, 2019. The exam was conducted to recruit candidates for the 676 vacant seats in the state.

As many as 2,029 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to attend the interview, stated an official notice.

Here’s How to Check UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on results link that says, ‘UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2017’.

Step 3: The UPPSC PCS Mains 2017 results will appear in a pdf format file.

Step 4: Check the file, download and take a print out of the result for future use.

About Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC):

Established on April 1, 1937, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is authorized to conduct Civil Services Examination to recruit candidates to various entry-level Civil Services in the state. It is regulated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulation Act of 1976.