Home

Education

UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in; 4,047 Candidates Eligible For Registration

UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in; 4,047 Candidates Eligible For Registration

UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023: Qualified candidates can fill up the UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023 Registration Update: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has started the registration process for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Main Exam 2023 today, July 7, 2023. Qualified candidates can fill up the UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Trending Now

As per the academic calendar, the UPPSC PCS prelims examination was held on May 14, 2023. A total of 4,047 candidates have qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination. Check step by step guide to fill up the application form.

You may like to read

How to Fill UPPSC PCS Main Exam Application Form 2023?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Look for the registration link. Enter the login details.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit your application form and save a copy of it for future reference.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam Application Form 2023 Last Date

The last date to submit the application form UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023 is July 21, 2023.

UPPSC PCS Main Application Form 2023 Correction Window

Candidates will be provided with an opportunity to edit their application forms. During this time period, aspirants who have already submitted their application can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through UPPSC’s official website. The correction window will remain open from July 7 to July 28, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES