UPPSC PCS Main Result 2022 Declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UPPSC PCS Main Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the UPPSC PCS Main Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Main Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the result for the UPPSC PCS Combined State/Upper Subordinate Main Examination today, February 9, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the UPPSC PCS Main Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. The examination was held between September 27 to October 1, 2022, at various centres in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad districts.

“The results of the female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and judgment of Hon’ble High Court in Special Appeal No. D 475 of 2019,” reads the official notification.

It is to be noted that the Commission has released a list containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates selected for the UPPSC PCS Interview Round. A total of 5964 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam. Out of which, a total of 5311 candidates have appeared for the mains exam.

A total of 1070 candidates have qualified the Main examination and are eligible to participate in the interview round. Below are the steps and a direct link to download UPPSC PCS Main Result 2022.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in .

. Now go to the ‘Results’ section, given in the Important Segments.

Click on the link that reads, “ LIST OF CANDIDATES QULALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN PCS EXAM 2022.”

A new PDF document will open on the screen. Check your roll number by scrolling the PDF.

Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission will release the interview details soon on the website. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 383 vacant posts will be filled. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of UPPSC (uppsc.up.nic.in) for the latest updates.

