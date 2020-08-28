UPPSC PCS Mains exam schedule: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the schedule for UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination 2020. All those who had applied can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Steps to check UPPSC PCS Mains exam schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the link which says “NOTICE REGARDING COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (M) EXAM-2019”

Step 3: The examination schedule will open on your screen

Step 4: Students must not forget to download it for a future reference

As per the schedule, the commission will hold the UPPSC State/Upper Subordinate Services mains examination from September 22 to 26, 2020 at many locations including Ghaziabad and Lucknow.