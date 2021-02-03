UPPSC PCS Mains 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Admit Card. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of the commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruitment is for ACF and RFO services. Candidates who have qualified the UPPSC PCS 2021 prelims can download their admit card now. Also Read - UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2018 Released at uppsc.up.nic.in, Exam to be Held on July 29 in Allahabad

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Admit Card is released for the candidates appeared against the advertisement number A-1/E-1/2020. The mains written exam is scheduled to be held from February 13, 2021, to February 26, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2020’ flashing in the activity dashboard on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new web link.

Step 4: You can also click on the direct link here, UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Admit Card.

Step 5: Enter Registration Number, DOB, Gender, Captcha Verification Code.

Step 6: Click on download admit card button.

Step 7: Download and print UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Admit Card for future reference.

About the examination:

The UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 exam will be held in Prayagraj Janpad, (District code 3), Uttar Pradesh Loksabha aayog office, Exam centre.

The exam will take place in two sittings.

The first sitting will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm whereas; the second sitting will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card now for the exam mentioned above has been uploaded. Candidates can find the notification here.

UPPSC PCS Mains exam is descriptive.

The paper will be conducted in the offline format.

Each paper will be 3 hours.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims and filled up the DAF can now download their admit card.