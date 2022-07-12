UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has declared the results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains)-2021, PCS (Mains)-2021, today, July 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can download UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, the UPPCS (Mains)-2021 was conducted between March 23 and 27, 2022. A total of 1,285 candidates have been declared successful.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Director, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Notification Here
Through this recruitment exam, a total of 623 posts will be filled. This year, a total of 5,957 candidates appeared for the examination. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result.
How to Download UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result?
- Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2021.”
- A new webpage will open on the screen.
- Your UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen.
- Scroll the PDF to check your name and roll number.
- Download UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result and take a printout of it for future reference.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the UPPSC Prelims Results on December 01, 2021. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.