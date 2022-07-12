UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) has declared the results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains)-2021, PCS (Mains)-2021, today, July 12, 2022. Eligible candidates can download UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, the UPPCS (Mains)-2021 was conducted between March 23 and 27, 2022. A total of 1,285 candidates have been declared successful.Also Read - UIDAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For Director, Other Posts Before This Date| Check Notification Here

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 623 posts will be filled. This year, a total of 5,957 candidates appeared for the examination. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 Result.