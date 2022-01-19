UP PCS Mains Exam 2022: Amidst the rising COVID cases, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday postponed the UP PCS Mains Exam 2022. Earlier, the UP PCS exams were scheduled to begin from January 28, 2022. Now, the UP PCS Mains Exam will be held from March 23 to March 27, 2022. Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, and Omicron in the state, the candidates have demanded to postpone the exam.Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 44 Stenographer Posts; Apply on apsc.nic.in

Around 7,688 candidates have qualified for the UP PCS Main examination. The commission is conducting the UP PCS exam to fill a total of 678 vacant posts. As per the official notification, the commission has decided to conduct the UP PCS Mains Exam 2022 from March 23, 2022. The Commission will conclude the exams by March 27, 2022. Candidates must note that the commission will release the UP PCS Mains Exam 2022 Admit Card on the official website in due course of time.

Here are some of the Important Details about the exam