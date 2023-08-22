Home

UPPSC PCS Mains 2023 Exam Schedule Out at uppsc.up.nic.in; See Subject-Wise Dates, Paper Pattern

UPPSC PCS Mains 2023 is slated to be held in September, 2023 and the exam schedule for the same is out. The exam schedule can be checked on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. Check how the schedule can be downloaded, check the subject-wise dates and the paper pattern for the exam.

New Delhi: The exam schedule for the PCS Mains Exam 2023 by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has been released. In accordance with the official notification, the Mains Exam will begin on September 26, 2023 and it will be conducted in two shifts. In total, 4,047 candidates have been shortlisted for this exam and the exam aims at filling 254 vacancies including posts like Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II), Excise Inspector, Deputy Jailor and others.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2023 Exam Schedule

As mentioned earlier, this PCS Mains Exam will start on September 26, 2023 and will continue till September 29, 2023. The exams will be held in two shifts- the first shift will start at 9:30 AM and will end at 12:30 PM while the second shift will go on from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam schedule can be accessed via the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

On September 26, 2023, General Hindi paper will be held in the first shift and the paper for ‘Essay’ will be held in the second shift. On September 27, the General Studies-I paper will be held in the first shift and the General Studies-II paper will be held in the second shift; General Studies-III and General Studies-IV will be held on September 28 in the first and second shift respectively and on September 29, General Studies-V will be held in the first shift and the General Studies-VI will be held in the second shift.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2023 Paper Pattern

The UPSSC Mains Exam will comprise of eight papers; the General Hindi and Essay papers will be of 150 marks each, while the General Studies I-VI Papers will be worth 200 marks. These papers are not MCQ type but are descriptive in nature; they are all conducted offline and therefore are pen and paper exams. There is no negative marking in these exams and according to the revised UPPSC Exam Pattern, the optional papers have been removed from the mains exam.

The candidates who qualify the Mains, will then sit for an interview or personality test which is the last round of the UPPSC Exam. This interview is worth 100 marks and a board appointed by the UPPSC will conduct these interviews. Before the Mains Exam, a Prelims Exam is also held and candidates can take the exam if they are between the age 21 and 40; there are no prescribed limits for attempting this exam.

