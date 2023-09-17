Home

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 From Sept 26; Check Admit Card, Subject-Wise Schedule At uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Mains admit card 2023 out; exam from September 26

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC), the state exam conducting body, has finally released the admit card for the UPPSC PCS mains examination. All those candidates planning to appear for the competitive examination can check and download the UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website of the Commission at . In total, 4,047 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 – Date And Time

As per the academic calendar, the UPPSC PCS Mains examination will be held from September 26 to September 29, 2023. The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services exam will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 1:30 AM. The second shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination is scheduled to be held in various districts across the state. One can check the steps and a direct link to download the admit card.

UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023(Download Link)

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2023: How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2023, PCS (MAINS.) EXAMINATION-2023.”

Enter the login details such as the candidate’s registration number, date of birth, gender, and verification code.

Now click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Your UPPSC PCS Mains Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“Enter the personal details (exactly same as entered in UPPSC Application Form) and click on the ” Download Admit Card ” button. If your Application Status is not Rejected and Examination has been Scheduled, then only you can download Admit Card / Hall Ticket,” reads the statement on the website.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2023 – Check Subject-Wise Schedule

On September 26, 2023, General Hindi paper will be held in the first shift and the paper for ‘Essay’ will be held in the second shift. On September 27, the General Studies-I paper will be held in the first shift and the General Studies-II paper will be held in the second shift; General Studies-III and General Studies-IV will be conducted on September 28 in the first and second shifts respectively, and on September 29, General Studies-V will be held in the first shift and the General Studies-VI will be held in the second shift.

The candidates who qualify the Mains, will then sit for an interview or personality test which is the last round of the UPPSC Exam. For more details, visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC).

