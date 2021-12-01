UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of Public Service Commission 2021 preliminary exam. Notably, the commission has released the results for recruitment of 694 posts. It also includes 16 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Regional Forest Officer. In total, there are 678 posts for PCS. This time, over 7688 candidates have been declared pass. At the same time, over 296 candidates have qualified for the main examination.Also Read - 33 Per Cent Students Below High School Level Consume Tobacco In UP: Report

This time, a total of 321273 candidates had appeared for the PCS Pre exam, out of which 7688 candidates have been declared pass. The 7688 candidates who have qualified in the prelims will now apply for the mains exam. A separate notification will be issued for this.

The candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination can check their UPPCS Prelims Result 2021 on the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

It must be noted that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission had conducted the PCS Preliminary Examination on 24 October 2021. After the exam, the UPPSC had released the official answer key of PCS Preliminary exam on 27 October 2021. The commission had invited applications from candidates for their objections till November 3. After reviewing these objections, the Prelims Result 2021 has been declared.

UPPSC Prelims Result 2021: Here’s how to check score

First of all go to the official website of the commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go here and click on the result link.

Fill in the requested information here.

After that you will be able to see your result.

Recruitment Details

Total No. of Vacancies – 694

For PCS – 678 vacancies

Assistant Conservator of Forest and Regional Forest Officer – 16 Posts