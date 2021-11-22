UPPSC PCS Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) is likely to declare the UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 today, as of November 22, 2021. Those candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2021 can check the results on the official website which is uppsc.up.nic.in.Also Read - RFCL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 32 Posts of Non-Executive, Management Trainee on nationalfertilizers.com By THIS Date

However, the candidates must note that the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has not issued a definite time period for the declaration of Prelims result but is expected to be out by evening. The exam was conducted on October 24, 2021. Approximately, 6 lakh candidates have registered for the exam. Out of the 6 lakh aspirants, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Later, the Provisional Answer key was released and candidates were given time till November 3, 2021, to raise objections on the same. Also Read - BSF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 72 Constable Group C Post on rectt.bsf.gov.in by THIS Date

UPPSC PCS Result 2021: How to Check Also Read - Only To Curb Trans-Border Crimes: BSF Says Jurisdiction Increased For CrPC Act, Passport Act

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC) which is uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘PCS Result 2021.’ (Direct link to be activated soon),’ available on the homepage.

Enter your name and registration number to login into the portal

The UPPSC PCS result will be displayed on the screen

Save, Download and take a printout of the UPPSC PCS 2021 result for future reference

Those candidates who qualify for the Prelims round will be eligible for the UPPSC PCS Main examination 2021. The Main exam will be conducted on January 28, 2022. Qualifying students will be called for the Interview round for the final recruitment process. A candidate must keep track of the official website of UPPSC for more updates.