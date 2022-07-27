UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Result 2022 today July 27, 2022. It is to be noted that the Commission has released a list containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates selected for UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims exam can download UPPSC Result through the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.Also Read - WBJEEB ANM GNM Final Answer Key 2022 Out on wbjeeb.nic.in; Result Expected Soon

This year, a total of 329310 candidates have appeared for the exam. A total of 5964 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 384 vacant posts will be filled. Below are the steps and a direct link to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022.

How to Download UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022?