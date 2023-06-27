Home

UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2023 declared; check uppsc.up.nic.in

Aspirants can check UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023 on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. It is to be noted that 4,047 candidates have qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination 2023.

A total of 3,45,022 candidates appeared for UPPSC PCS Prelims exams.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination results 2023 on Monday, June 26. Aspirants can visit the official website of the commission – uppsc.up.nic.in – to check the results. As per the official notice, as many as 3,45,022 candidates appeared for the test and a total of 4,047 candidates qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination The UPPSC PCS exams is being conducted to fill up 254 vacancies in various state services.

Notably, the Prelims exam was held in 1,241 exam centres set up across 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh for 5,65,459 candidates who had applied for the PCS-2023 examination online.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 was held on May 14, 2023. The individual PCS 2023 marks and cut-offs of the Prelims exam will be released soon on the website after the declaration of the final results.

The qualifying cut-off marks for general category is 26.55. The cut-off is 113.25 for SC, 104.25 for ST and 120.55 for OBC aspirants.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest information and updates.

UPPSC’S Official Notice

“A separate press release will be issued regarding the schedule of the main examination and the procedure for submission of online application/examination fee to the successful candidates for the main examination,” the official notice read.

UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar in a press release noted, “A separate press release will be issued regarding schedule, online application and application fee for the Mains examination.” He added, “Information about candidates’ individual marks and cut-offs of the Prelims exam will be shared on the commission’s website after Final results.”

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023: Know your result

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023 on the homepage

Step 3: On clicking the link, UPPSC PCS prelims result 2023 PDF will open

Step 4: Check for your name in the provided list

Step 5: Download the PDF for future references

There are three stages in the UPPSC PCS exam. Aspirants who pass all three stages will become state-level civil service officers. After the prelims result, there are eight papers in the Mains exam, which are of essay/descriptive type. Following the Mains examination, those candidates who successfully qualify will have to go through an interview round.

