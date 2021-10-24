UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021: The preliminary phase of the Uttar Pradesh Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary)-2021, also known as the UPPSC PCS 2021 exam is being conducted in two shifts at various exam centres across the state on Sunday (October 24). The exams are being held in two shifts– from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

At least 1,505 centres in 31 districts of the state have been set up for the exam by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Every centre is expected to have a maximum of 500 candidates only and each of these candidates has been seated in such a way that the norms of COVID-19 social distancing are strictly followed, said officials.

Apart from the UP PCS prelims, the preliminary phase of the assistant conservator of forests, forest range officer exam is also being held today. As per official data, a total of 6,91,173 candidates have applied for 538 posts of PCS and 16 ACF/RFO posts. Earlier scheduled to be held in June, these exams were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 norms, thermal checkup and proper sanitisation has been made mandatory, and candidates were requested to arrive at the examination centre before the reporting time to avoid a last-minute rush. It is compulsory to carry UPPSC PCS admit card along with valid identity proof. The UPPSC PCS exam centre gates were closed 15 minutes after the exam commenced. Those who arrived after the gates were closed were not allowed to enter the exam hall. Also, those candidates who were not wearing masks were also not allowed to appear for the exam.