UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the posts of assistant professor in the medical education department, UP (Allopathy). The candidates who are eligible and interested in the posts can apply online on the official website of the commission i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates must note that there are 128 vacancies. The online application process has been started and the last date to apply is July 26. Also Read - UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2021: ESE Prelims Admit Card Released At upsc.gov.in | Direct Link Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the important details below:

To apply for the post, the candidates should have a post-graduate degree (M.S./ M.D.) in the relevant discipline or equivalent qualification as recognized by the Medical Council Of India.

The candidates should have had a teaching experience of three years in the subject in a recognized medical college/ university/ institutions as junior resident/ registrar/ demonstrator/ tutor as a postgraduate student and in addition on year experience as Senior Resident in the concerned subject.

The pay scale of the selected candidates will be academic level- 11.

As per the official notification, the initial payment will be Rs 68900. The lower age limit for the post is 26 years while the upper age limit is 40.

The last date to pay the application fee is July 23.

There are various posts for specialized disciplines. These include- Orthopedics, Anesthesiology, Community Medicine, Dentistry, Neuro Surgery, Cardiology, and many others. There are 32 different disciplines for which the posts of assistant professor are vacant.

The application fee for unreserved, and OBC category candidates is Rs 80, along with a processing fee of Rs 25 (Total- Rs 105). For SC, ST categories the fee is Rs 65 including the processing fee. For PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 25. Candidates must read the official notification to know the details of vacancies, selection process, steps to apply, and other details. Also Read - UPSC IES Prelims 2021 Timetable Released At upsc.gov.in | Check Details Here