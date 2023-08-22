UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application window Opens For 2,240 Staff Nurse Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in

Home

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application window Opens For 2,240 Staff Nurse Posts, Check Fee Structure At uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: General or unreserved category candidates can apply for the staff nurse post by paying an application fee of Rs 125. However, SC/ST and ex-servicemen category candidates will have to pay Rs 65.

The last date to apply for UPPSC staff nurse recruitment is till September 21. (Representative image)

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: The online application window for recruitment to various staff nurse posts 2023 has been opened by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates eligible for the UPPSC staff nurse recruitment exam can apply for the same through the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. To access the application forms, candidates need to key in their personal details such as date of birth, educational qualification, email address etc., and register themselves. Furthermore, applicants should keep in mind that the last date to apply for UPPSC staff nurse recruitment is till September 21.

It is further to be noted that the UPPSC staff nurse recruitment drive is conducted to fill a total of 2,240 posts. Among the offered seats by the department, 171 vacancies are for the post of male staff nurse, and 2,069 are for female staff nurse. However, the commission stated that the number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the requirements.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general or unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 125 at the time of registrations. However, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled tribe and ex-servicemen category candidates will have to pay the application fees of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates need to pay Rs 25.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the post must have qualified 10+2 with science from a recognised board. Apart from this, he/she should have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or BSc Nursing degree along with registration at the UP Nurses and Midwives Council.

UPPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply For Staff Nurse Post

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Staff Nurse Exam 2023’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your personal details such as date of birth, educational qualification, email address etc., and register yourself

Step 4: Then, fill in the application process

Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned and make the payment

Step 6: Now, hit submit and download the same for future reference

For further related details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in.

