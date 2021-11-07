New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for UPPSC regional inspector exam, we have some important news for you. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the selection of regional inspectors (technical) exam. The examination will be held on November 21. The candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the UPPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission.Also Read - UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Only Few Days Left to Apply For Programmer, Computer Operator Posts. Apply Now on uppsc.up.nic.in

Admit card is one of the important documents that the candidates need to carry in the examination hall. We request all the aspirants to check the details available on the admit card after downloading it.

The candidates must also note that the Commission is currently inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager posts.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD UPPSC REGIONAL INSPECTOR EXAM ADMIT CARD

The last date to submit the examination fee is November 29 and the last date to fill the online application is December 3.

Here are some of the important details:

On the exam day, candidates have to appear for a paper on Highway code, The Motor vehicle Act, 1988, Central motor vehicle Rules, 1989 and the Uttar Pradesh motor Vehicle Rules, 1998. Time: 9.30 am to 11.30 am

From 2 pm to 5 pm, candidates have to appear for the paper consisting of Maintenance and upkeep of motor vehicles; Principal factors relating to road safety; Minor and major repairs of motor vehicle; Mechanism and working of diesel, petrol, gas and dual fuel engines; Service check-up and model routine; Vehicular Air and Noise pollution.