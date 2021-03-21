UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 result (combined state/upper subordinate services examination mains-2020) on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 845 candidates have passed the exam and are eligible to appear for the interview. The UPPSC PCS exam was conducted between January 21 to January 25, 2021. Over 4000 candidates from Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Ghaziabad had appeared for the UPPSC PCS Mains 2020 exam. The commission had announced 487 vacancies. Also Read - SSC MTS Recruitment 2021: Apply Online For This Post by March 21 | Vacancy, Posts Details, Official Notification Here

Know steps to check UPPSC PCS Mains result:

Step 1: Go on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘List of candidates qualified for interview in combined state/upper subordinate service exam – 2020’

Step 3: A pdf of list of candidates will open on the screen

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number

Step 5: Download and take a print-out of the result for a future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the list of candidates- http://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Notices.aspx?ID=news&N=1789

PLEASE NOTE: The interview for UPPSC PCS will be held on April 1, 2021.

The final details of marks obtained, and category-wise cut-offs would be released by the commission on its official website and published in newspapers after the declaration of the final results of the recruitment exams, Hindustan Times quoted the UPPSC secretary as saying.