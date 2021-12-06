UPPSC Answer Key 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is likely to release the UPPSC RP ARO Answer Key 2021 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the Answer Key 2021(once released) from the website. The UPPSC had conducted the recruitment examination for the posts of Review Officer, and Assistant Review on Dec 5, 2021.Also Read - UCIL Recruitment 2021: Submit Application Form For 16 Foreman Posts By Dec 15 | Details Here

Once UPPSC RO ARO Answer Key 2021 is released, candidates can raise objections against the wrong response if any. The exam was conducted in two shifts in 22 district headquarters of the state. Candidates who get selected in the prelims exam will have to attend the mains examination scheduled on April 10, 2022.

UPPSC Answer Key 2021: Expected Cut-Off

Name of the categories and the expected cut-off

General: 125-135

125-135 OBC: 125-130

125-130 SC: 105-112

105-112 ST: 90-110

90-110 PWD: 85-95

85-95 Female Candidates: 115-125