UPPSC RO, ARO Paper Cancelled Over Paper Leak Allegations; CM Yogi Orders Re-Exam in Six Months

Following reports of a paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the preliminary exam conducted on February 11 for the recruitment of Review Officers and Assistant Review Officers.

UPPSC RO and ARO examinations have been cancelled. In response to the recently leaked question paper of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday cancelled the preliminary exam conducted on February 11. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that the UPPSC RO and ARO exams be conducted again within six months.

Sharing a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, “Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has ordered to cancel the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 held on 11 February 2024 and to conduct it again in the next 06 months.” “Those who play with the sanctity of the examination will not be spared under any circumstances. The culprits of the youth will be given such punishment which will set an example,” he added.

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा 11 फरवरी 2024 को आयोजित समीक्षा अधिकारी/सहायक समीक्षा अधिकारी (प्रारम्भिक) परीक्षा, 2023 को निरस्त करने तथा आगामी 06 माह में इसे पुनः कराने के आदेश दिए हैं। परीक्षा की शुचिता से खिलवाड़ करने वालों को किसी भी दशा में बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। युवाओं के… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 2, 2024

Let us remind you that for a quite long time, aspirants have been demanding the cancellation of the paper. #UPPSC_WE_DEMAND_REEXAM trended on social media platforms. Later, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police was tasked to investigate the matter of the paper leak.

According to a press statement issued by the government, Adityanath has directed to cancel the exam of Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO) held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 11. “In this examination, complaints were received about some questions of the question paper allegedly going viral on social media, in connection with which a release was issued by the government to provide evidence of facts related to influencing the examination to the general public,” read the statement. “Subsequently, in view of the evidence provided to the government and the report available by the Commission, it has been instructed by the Chief Minister that the examinations of both the sessions of the Review Officers/Assistant Review Officers should be cancelled,” it added.

